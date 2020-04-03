e-paper
Coronavirus: ICSI CS executive entrance 2020 registration deadline extended

Coronavirus: ICSI CS executive entrance 2020 registration deadline extended

education Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:53 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

In view of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the registration deadline for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) till May 5, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

According to the notice, the CSEET 2020 exam is proposed to be conducted on May 28, 2020.

“In view of the current situation and difficulties being experienced by the students, it has been decided to extend the last date of registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) appearing in May 2020 session to Tuesday, the 5th May 2020 up to 23:59 Hours,” reads the notice.

Earlier, the last date to fill the application form for the CSEET 2020 was April 15, 2020.

