Coronavirus: If having flu symptoms, don’t attend Friday prayers, says AMU

According to the notice, people have been asked to sit at a distance from each other during prayers and also skip one row in between.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)
         

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued a notice, urging students and all other employees of the varsity to stay away from Friday prayers on the campus mosques if they have any symptoms of flu.

According to the notice, people have been asked to sit at a distance from each other during prayers and also skip one row in between.

The notice said that those with symptoms of flu should offer prayers at their residences.

The AMU has around 20 mosques in the campus and the 20,000 students and teachers who live on the campus, offer prayers at these mosques.

Dean, Students’ Welfare, Mujahid Beg said that students and teachers have also been urged not to do ‘wuzu’ (washing hands collectively) at the mosques.

Meanwhile, the AMU Medical College has set up a separate OPD in order to check the symptoms of coronavirus.

“Around 11 teachers and 48 students, who had gone to attend an international conference will be checked up at the time of their return if they develop any flu like symptoms,” said Beg, adding that they will be quarantined if required.

He said, pamphlets regarding coronavirus have been distributed across the campus for creating awareness about the disease.

