e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus outbreak: Bengaluru kindergarten schools shut

Coronavirus outbreak: Bengaluru kindergarten schools shut

Further to the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KG/UKG classes in Bengaluru north, south and rural districts.

education Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Karnataka government on Monday declared holidays in all kindergarten schools as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus infections.

“Further to the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KG/UKG classes in Bengaluru north, south and rural districts,” tweeted Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar.

However, it was not yet clear for how long pre-primary classes were to be shut. Many parents were unaware of the move reported on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Earlier, state Health, Family Welfare and Aayush Services Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey recommend the step, citing coronavirus positive cases in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

“It is requested to take steps for the closure of pre-kindergarten, LKG and UKG schools in BBMP and Bengaluru urban areas with immediate effect and till further orders to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus in the community,” said Pandey.

tags
top news
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 42 cases
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 42 cases
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News