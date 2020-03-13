Coronavirus scare: JNU stops classes, lectures till March 31

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:57 IST

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday suspended all lectures, class presentations and examinations till the end of March as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

“Conducting any event, such as seminars, conferences and workshops, in the campus during this period that require a gathering of people should be postponed,” Pramod Kumar, JNU’s registrar, said in a notice.

“Basic mess facilities will available to the hostel residents during this period. All JNU residents are requested to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the authority,” he said.

Kumar added in the notice that the university’s office will remain unaffected during this period.

India reported its first death from the virus late on Thursday, and new cases continued to be on the rise with 75 cases so far.

The JNU order came as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi announced a few more preventive steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled in the Capital won’t be held and no sports event will be allowed. No seminars, conferences or any big event will be allowed in Delhi, Sisodia added.

Cinema theatres have already been closed till March 31.