e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus scare: JNU stops classes, lectures till March 31

Coronavirus scare: JNU stops classes, lectures till March 31

“Basic mess facilities will available to the hostel residents during this period. All JNU residents are requested to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the authority,” he said.

education Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi(HT File)
         

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday suspended all lectures, class presentations and examinations till the end of March as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

“Conducting any event, such as seminars, conferences and workshops, in the campus during this period that require a gathering of people should be postponed,” Pramod Kumar, JNU’s registrar, said in a notice.

“Basic mess facilities will available to the hostel residents during this period. All JNU residents are requested to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the authority,” he said.

Kumar added in the notice that the university’s office will remain unaffected during this period.

India reported its first death from the virus late on Thursday, and new cases continued to be on the rise with 75 cases so far.

The JNU order came as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi announced a few more preventive steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled in the Capital won’t be held and no sports event will be allowed. No seminars, conferences or any big event will be allowed in Delhi, Sisodia added.

Cinema theatres have already been closed till March 31.

tags
top news
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus
Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus
Coronavirus LIVE: Australia’s home affairs minister tests positive
Coronavirus LIVE: Australia’s home affairs minister tests positive
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News