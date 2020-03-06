Coronavirus Scare: LinkedIn makes job interviews virtual

education

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn has started informing job candidates that they have the option to conduct their interviews virtually or delay, in view of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak and with everyone’s health being LinkedIn’s #1 priority at the moment, all candidates who are scheduled to come onsite are being given the option to either complete their entire interview virtually via BlueJeans video conference, or cancel their current schedule and hold off on rescheduling until coming onsite is possible,” the company said in a mail to one applicant from LinkedIn’s staffing team, The Verge reported.

“We are taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, using guidance from global health experts and with the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners as our top priority,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to the publisher.

Additionally, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Ford have also restricted or banned travel in light of the ongoing outbreak.

Coronavirus has taken over 3,200 lives globally. At 3,012 deaths and 80,409 confirmed cases, China remains by far the worst hit from the deadly virus.