e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus Scare: LinkedIn makes job interviews virtual

Coronavirus Scare: LinkedIn makes job interviews virtual

We are taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, using guidance from global health experts and with the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners as our top priority.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
(AFP)
         

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn has started informing job candidates that they have the option to conduct their interviews virtually or delay, in view of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak and with everyone’s health being LinkedIn’s #1 priority at the moment, all candidates who are scheduled to come onsite are being given the option to either complete their entire interview virtually via BlueJeans video conference, or cancel their current schedule and hold off on rescheduling until coming onsite is possible,” the company said in a mail to one applicant from LinkedIn’s staffing team, The Verge reported.

“We are taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, using guidance from global health experts and with the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners as our top priority,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to the publisher.

Additionally, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Ford have also restricted or banned travel in light of the ongoing outbreak.

Coronavirus has taken over 3,200 lives globally. At 3,012 deaths and 80,409 confirmed cases, China remains by far the worst hit from the deadly virus.

tags
top news
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor
Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
The 7 strains of coronavirus and unknowns of Covid-19
The 7 strains of coronavirus and unknowns of Covid-19
CBI takes over probe in Rs 4,100 crore PF scam at UP Power Corp
CBI takes over probe in Rs 4,100 crore PF scam at UP Power Corp
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News