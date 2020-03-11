Coronavirus scare: Three schools in Sinhgad area to remain closed

education

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:31 IST

In view of five persons testing positive for the coronavirus infection in Pune, three schools in Sinhgad Road area have decided to remain closed for the next two-three days.

Nanded City School and Pawar Public School, located at Nanded city Township, will remain shut till Saturday.

“Some parents who were worried over reports of coronavirus insisted both schools be closed for two-three days. So as a precautionary measure, we will keep both schools closed till Saturday,” said Satish Magar, chairman of Magarpatta City which also owns the Nanded city township.

DSK School, located in Dhayari area off Sinhgad Road, will also remain closed for a couple of days as a precautionary measure, said a school official.

Three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Pune on Tuesday. All three had come in contact with a man and a woman who had tested positive a day earlier, the state government said.