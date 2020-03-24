e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus: SSC issues notification on postponement of medical exams for various posts

Coronavirus: SSC issues notification on postponement of medical exams for various posts

The commission in the notification said that the decision has been communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:23 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file )
         

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification regarding the postponement of the medical examination scheduled for the recruitment in various forces working under Union Home Ministry.

The commission in the notification said that the decision has been communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19.

The commission has postponed the following recruitment drives:

1.The Review Medical Examination (RME) in respect of candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be conducted from March 24 to April 30, 2020.

2.The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of 1,723 candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from March 26 to April 7, 2020.

3.The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of the remaining candidates of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be conducted from March 23 to 30, 2020.

top news
Omar Abdullah, in home jail since August last year, to be released today
Omar Abdullah, in home jail since August last year, to be released today
As Covid-19 crisis deepens, govt looks for protective suit manufacturers
As Covid-19 crisis deepens, govt looks for protective suit manufacturers
As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards
As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
In some cheer, 100,000 Covid-19 infected patients recover across the world
In some cheer, 100,000 Covid-19 infected patients recover across the world
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Excise on fuels may go up by upto Rs 8 per litre to fight coronavirus
Excise on fuels may go up by upto Rs 8 per litre to fight coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News