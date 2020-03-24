Coronavirus: SSC issues notification on postponement of medical exams for various posts

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:23 IST

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification regarding the postponement of the medical examination scheduled for the recruitment in various forces working under Union Home Ministry.

The commission in the notification said that the decision has been communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19.

The commission has postponed the following recruitment drives:

1.The Review Medical Examination (RME) in respect of candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be conducted from March 24 to April 30, 2020.

2.The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of 1,723 candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from March 26 to April 7, 2020.

3.The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of the remaining candidates of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be conducted from March 23 to 30, 2020.