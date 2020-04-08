e-paper
Covid-19 : IITs to hold special placement drives for students affected by cancelled job offers

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will hold special placement drives for those students whose job offers got cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:02 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(HT File)
         

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will hold special placement drives for those students whose job offers got cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Wednesday. “I have also asked all IIT directors to hold special placement drives for the students affected by cancelled job offers. The students to whom the jobs were offered during the placement drive are among the country’s brightest minds and can help recruiters in times of crisis,” he said.

“I have appealed to all campus recruiters not to withdraw jobs offered to graduating students of technical education institutions,” he added.

