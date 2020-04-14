Covid-19 lockdown: AICTE releases list of 41 free digital resources for students

education

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:18 IST

In order to help minimize the academic loss during the coronavirus lockdown, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has released a list of open access resources for the students on its official website.

“As part of social distancing and staying in the confines of our homes or hostels, we may utilize time productively by engaging with Open Access Resources for broadening the horizon of learning,” said AICTE in an issued press statement.

The list of open-access resources released by the AICTE consists of content providers from both India as well as abroad.

The list includes National Digital Library, SWAYAM Online Courses, National Knowledge Network, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning, InfoPort, Talks to Teacher, A-VIEW, Virtual Labs, FOSSEE, Spoken Tutorial, NCERT Text Books, Directory of Open Access Books, High Wire, and others.

Here’s the list: