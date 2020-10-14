Covid-19: Calcutta HC rules in favour of guardians, tells 145 schools to slash fees by 20%

education

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:11 IST

The Calcutta high court has slashed fees charged by schools in West Bengal by 20%. This has come as a big relief for guardians who have been demanding a waiver of tuition fees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There will be no increase in fees during the financial year 2020-21. Beginning April 2020, till the month following the one in which the schools reopen in the physical mode, all 145 schools (party to the petition) will offer a minimum of 20% reduction of fees across the board,” the court said the interim order passed by the court.

The order also stated that charges for facilities not availed of will not be permissible. For instance, additional charges for laboratory, craft, sporting facilities or extracurricular activities will not be permissible during the months that the schools have not functioned in the physical mode. Session fees traditionally charged periodically will be permissible, but again, subject to a maximum of 80% of the quantum charged for the corresponding period in the financial year 2019-20.

“The United Guardians Association has been demanding this for long. Our stand has been validated. Even though only around 145 schools were party to the petition, there are thousands of private and aided schools in the state. Our protest would continue as we want such waiver to continue for at least two years because the effect of the pandemic will not fade overnight and the economy will take time to recover,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, secretary of the association which represents guardians of students from 110 schools.

The order also stated that there would be no increase in salaries of teachers or of other employees during the financial year 2020 – 21.

“This is untenable and the schools would be in a very bad shape. It is indirectly asking the schools to close down,” said Nabarun De, joint secretary of the association of schools for the Indian School Certificate.