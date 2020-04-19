e-paper
Home / Education / Covid-19 to be part of syllabus of Biochemistry at Lucknow University

Covid-19 to be part of syllabus of Biochemistry at Lucknow University

education Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Lucknow University
Lucknow University(HT)
         

Lucknow University has decided to include Covid-19 coronavirus in the syllabus of biochemistry postgraduate course from the coming semester.

“We have decided to introduce a unit on Covid-19 in the first semester of MSc biochemistry. The unit will cover various aspects of the Covid-19, including its spread trend and ways to manage the infection,” said vice chancellor of Lucknow University Alok Rai.

The decision was made in agreement with the teachers of the biochemistry department who are now busy in preparing a syllabus accordingly. The final syllabus, along with the proposal will be put forward in the next executive council meeting of the university.

Besides the biochemistry department, Covid-19 will also be included in public health course. “The world is going through an adverse phase due to Covid-19 outbreak. The decision to introduce it in our syllabus was taken to ensure that the students get all required information about the virus,” said spokesman of Lucknow University Durgesh Srivastav. The university had earlier introduced courses on happiness.

Meanwhile, LU has suspended all its classes and examination due to the ongoing lockdown. The teachers are taking online classes, several teachers have also uploaded the course material online which can be accessed by the students. The university is also taking online career counseling and helping out those with mental health issues.

