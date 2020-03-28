Covid-19: UGC donates one day’s salary to PM Relief fund

education

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday donated one day salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMRF) to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appeal to the vice-chancellors of universities and directors/principals of institutes/colleges to urge the teaching and non-teaching colleagues of their institution to come forward and contribute for this noble cause.” UGC Chairman, Prof D.P Singh said in an issued press statement.

UGC to contribute One Day's Salary to PMNRF to combat COVID 19. UGC appeals to VCs of Universities & Principals of Colleges to urge their teaching & non-teaching colleagues to contribute for this noble cause. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/Oqm2F9ZBlM — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday has also contributed his one month’s salary to the PMNRF.