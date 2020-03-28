e-paper
Covid-19: UGC donates one day's salary to PM Relief fund

Covid-19: UGC donates one day’s salary to PM Relief fund

UGC Chairman Prof D. P Singh has urged vice-chancellors of universities and directors/principals of institutes/colleges to come forward and contribute for this noble cause.

education Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC building. (HT file)
         

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday donated one day salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMRF) to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appeal to the vice-chancellors of universities and directors/principals of institutes/colleges to urge the teaching and non-teaching colleagues of their institution to come forward and contribute for this noble cause.” UGC Chairman, Prof D.P Singh said in an issued press statement.  

Meanwhile, the Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday has also contributed his one month’s salary to the PMNRF.

