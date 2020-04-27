COVID-19: With 18 unique department-wise plans, JNU to move ahead

education

Even as most universities are trying to figure out the way ahead as campuses stay sealed, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has allowed 18 of its schools to prepare unique plans for the next semester which will now be put in action as the varsity’s academic council has given them a go-ahead.

And each of these 18 departments has taken its own view, some advocating advancing summer break to those seeking laptops for students to others who intend to go ahead in the digital mode.

In doing so, the university has become one of the first institutions to get a education plan ready and going.

According to the plans, accessed by HT, the school of life sciences (SLS) has decided that it would try to focus on lectures for the theory courses through digital means through various modes till May 31st. Following which it hopes that situation would improve and outstation students would be able to come also.

The department, however, feels that students who come from outside by train or air should initially plan self-isolation and should not be given shared accommodation, at least for the initial period.

It also recommends that there should be COVID-19 testing facilities to keep the campus safe. The department’s plan also allows space for relaxations for students who face difficulties.

Similarly, the School for Environmental Sciences has planned that it will be able to keep the academic activity on track as its faculty are regularly undertaking online lectures.

The school has even planned a mid-term email-exam for its MSc II year students, which could be completed by May 4.

The university’s school of computer and systems sciences, has decided on online mode like e-mail, Whatsapp, ZOOM, Google Classroom at least till May 31st for several of its classes like MCA, M Tech , M M Phil and PhD especially those in the 2nd and 4th semester and will be continuing in the varsity.

The school has made detailed plans for other classes. If the University does not open by the first week of July, the school would explore the option for adopting an alternate mode of conducting and evaluating end-semester exam.

Similarly, the school of Biotechnology has decided that it would be using email, zoom, google class, Skype, telephone calls etc for reaching out to the students. The evaluation will be mostly done in the form of assignments, if the lockdown continues, according to its plan.

Like other departments, the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies has come up with a detailed plan. Teachers will continue to interact with students using the online mode and requirements of mid-semester examinations or tests examination will be fulfilled by giving assignments, quizzes, term papers, projects etc, as decided by the individual course-in-charge.

The university’s prestigious School of International Studies has recommended online teaching including email or WhatsApp. On the Mode of End-Semester Examination the School recommends that the decision regarding this matter may be deferred until May.

In the case of online examination, course teachers may opt for open book examination or additional home assignments or provide a set of questions with the choice of attempting two or three. And in the case of regular mode of examination, the evaluation process may be completed by the first week of August, the school has planned.

The School of Social Sciences has flagged the problems faced by students.

A sizable proportion of students could not be communicated. The issue of connectivity has been the major problem since several students are living at their remote native places and many of them do not have computers or smart phones, it has said.

It has suggested several steps like the Lockdown period be declared as vacation and relaxations given to students to complete their courses.

A senior university functionary said the Academic Council had approved the plans drawn up by the departments which are being implemented.

“These are not just detailed but also diverse plans prepared to ensure students don’t face difficulty while education goes on. The university realises that this in extraordinary situation and will be prepared to support students and their concerns. Other universities can also utilise from this attempt,” the functionary said.

When contacted, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar said “the academic requirements of each program is different and that is the reason why the academic council has left it to the schools and centers to decide what method best suits to complete the academic schedule and the examinations”.

Among others, the Schools of Arts and Aesthetics has also raised the issue of students being unwell or at home nursing relatives. The same is true for faculty members, it has said. It has sought extra time for research scholars and also sought to know if laptops can be issued to students.

The school has raised the issue of limitations of online exams and teaching. Four to six weeks of teaching and personal engagement is essential to conclude the semester, whenever the lockdown ends. Examinations will be held at the end of that period of teaching.

Another meeting of the Board of Studies may be convened in July 2020 to assess the status of the above and make any further adjustments if necessary, it has decided.

The School for Sanskrit and Indic Studies too has made a detailed plan – seeking some relaxations while trying to keep going in the online mode.

Almost all plans by departments are detailed and try to accommodate concerns of the diverse set of their students.

The Centre for the study of Law and Governance has also come up with a detailed plan as well as a suggestion for the varsity. Like IIT Delhi, JNU should also advance the summer vacation.

The school for computer and integrative sciences has set an ambitious target that all teaching activities (going on in the online mode) must be completed by May 30th.