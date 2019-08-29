CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam results 2019 declared

education

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:21 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has declared the results of forest guard recruitment exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the CSBC written exam can check their results at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC had conducted the written exam for forest guard recruitment on June 16, 2019. 3,11,425 candidates had taken the CSBC forest guard exam.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) that will be held in the month of October. The schedule for the same will be released later.

How to check CSBC Forest Guard Result 2019:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on Env., Forest & Climate Change tab

Under the tab, click on the link that reads-- Candidates selected for PET of Forest Guard after the Written Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2019)

A PDF file will open carrying the roll numbers of qualified candidates

Check your roll number in the list

Here’s the direct link

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 15:21 IST