CSIR NGRI recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Secretariat Assistant post till Jan 26

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), Hyderabad has invited applications for the Junior Secretariat Assistant position (General, Finance & Accounts and Stores & Purchase). The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is January 26. The last date for submitting the Hard Copies of Applications form is February 9. CSIR-NGRI Hyderabad invites applications for Junior Secretariat Assistant position

CSIR NGRI recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 posts of which 3 vacancies are each for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (General), Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (Stores & Purchase).

CSIR NGRI recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed class 10 + 2 / XII or its equivalent and have proficiency in computer type speed and in using the computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by the DoPT from time to time.

CSIR NGRI recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ngri.res.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

After the submission of the applictaion form candidates have to submit the applictaion form along with the necessary documents to the below-mentioned address by February 2

The Section Officer, Recruitment Section,

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI),

Uppal Road, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500 007

For more details check the notification here