CSR conclave: Over 100 companies to pledge to contribute Rs 114 crore for UP govt school

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:26 IST

Around 92,000 of 1.59 lakh government primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh were renovated, repaired and provided infrastructure push as part of operation ‘Kayakalp’ launched by the state government, said basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi on Tuesday.

He was briefing media about two-day national level corporate social responsibility (CSR) conclave slated to begin in Lucknow on Wednesday.

More than 100 companies will pledge to contribute more than Rs 114 crore for further rejuvenation of government schools by providing smart classes and developing tools to improve learning outcome of students.

Dwivedi said, “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the CSR conclave which will see participation of companies like Google India, Microsoft, Axis Bank and also Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India).”

He said, “With the help of Panchayati Raj department a major task have been accomplished in constructing kitchen shed, toilets, and drinking water facilities in several government schools. All these will go on a long way in attracting more students to government schools.”

Individuals and organisations hoping to make a difference to the infrastructure of government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to do their bit. According to a proposal mooted by basic education department, the primary and upper primary schools of the state can be adopted by individuals, trusts and other organisations but with some riders.

Those adopting the schools would be allowed to place a plaque outside the classrooms with information about the person (s) in whose memory the institute was getting the facelift, the order reads. However, the school’s identity, including name, would have to be retained.

Shedding light on the concept, basic education minister said, “A lot of organisations and individuals have come forward expressing interest in developing government schools under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) plan. Some old pupils of these government schools, who are doing well in life now, also wanted to help their alma mater grow. All these individuals and groups will now be allowed to strengthen the infrastructure by providing smart classes, bringing in technology or through some other means.”

The minister said that under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, initiated in July 2017 by the state government, an effort was made to improve the school infrastructure in UP. “The institutions became cleaner and more hygienic for imparting quality education,” he said.

Campaign to enhance competence

The Uttar Pradesh education department has launched a campaign to enhance grade level competence of primary and upper primary students through foundation learning.

Aadharshila (foundation), dhyan-aakarshan (attracting attention for remedial learning) and shikshak sangrah (teacher’s compendium) are the three key areas on which five lakh government school teachers will now focus in a big way.

“Basically teachers of government primary and upper primary schools will concentrate on improving language skills, oral fluency, comprehension and numerical skills. In the past, studies have indicated that Class 5 students were unable to do simple maths or read simple sentences of Class 2,” said director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand.