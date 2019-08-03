CTET 2019: CBSE to provide OMR, calculation sheets to candidates, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:25 IST

CBSE has decided to provide the OMR sheets along with the calculation sheet for CTET exam 2019 to improve the transparency of paper evaluation.

Candidates who wish to get their OMR sheets and calculation sheets can apply for the same along with the requisite fee of Rs 500 on or before 31-08-2019. The fee should be remitted by a demand draft in favour of Secretary, CBSE payable at Delhi/New Delhi. Candidates will get their sheets via post. Hence, the applicants are advised to write down their roll number, name and address correctly on the backside of bank draft.

The bank draft along with an application should be sent by post or by hand to the director, CTET, CBSE office, CTET unit in PS 1-2, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi 110092.

Read official notice here

The Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 was held on July 7 in 104 cities across the country on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Out of the 20,84,174 registered candidates, approximately 14 lakh appeared in the CTET 2019. For paper 1, which is held to determine eligibility to become teachers for class 1 to Class 5, 5,40,649 out of the 817892 registered candidates appeared in CTET. For paper 2, which is held to determine eligibility to become teachers for for class 6 to Class 8, 2,74,438 out of the 4,27,897 registered candidates appeared in CTET. a total of 8,38,381 candidates had registered for both paper 1 and paper 2, out of which 5,84,927 appeared for both the papers of CTET 2019.

CTET answer key was uploaded on the official website on July 24 and the CTET result was declared on July 30. 3.52 lakh candidates have qualified.

Out of these 3.52 Lakh candidates, 2.15 Lakh qualified in Paper -1(for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school), and 1.37 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 10:25 IST