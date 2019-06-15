Cut-offs lowered, more students qualify for admission to IITs

With the cut-offs in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) lowered across categories, the number of candidates qualifying for admission to 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have more than doubled this year.

The results released by IIT-Roorkee, which conducted the examinations this year, on Friday, revealed that of the 1.61 lakh candidates who took the test this year, 38,705 have cleared it. Last year, 18,138 candidates had qualified.

Officials from the institute said the list of qualifying students has been expended to ensure that more seats at the premier institutes are filled this year.

The IIT-Bombay zone, which includes Maharashtra and several other states, ranked third among all the seven zones, with 6,140 students qualifying from the region. Three candidates from this zone, including the national topper, are among the top 10 high scorers.

IIT-Roorkee lowered the bar to allow more students from all categories to make it to the rank list. The cut-off for the general category was reduced to 25% from last year’s 35%, while that for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) is 12.5%, up from last year’s 17.5%. The qualifying score for the newly created economically weaker section (EWS) and other backward category — non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) — is 22.5%, compared to 31.67% last year.

“The Centre had directed us to have at least twice the number of candidates than the number of seats available in each of the categories. Another reason for including more students in the list is that many reserved-category students were unable to get their caste certificates on time. While many of them requested to extend the date to apply for the examination, they will now have to produce the certificates at the time of counselling,” said ML Sharma, organising chairman, JEE Adv 2019, IIT Roorkee.

The admission portal of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admissions to IITs will open on Monday.

Data released by the institute shows that the percentage of qualifying SC candidates is the highest —34.43%, followed by the general category — 30.33%. OBC-NCL category candidates recorded the lowest success rate of 13.16%, while 23.06% of EWS candidates qualified for admissions.

Mohit Sardana, the Mumbai region director of the FIITJEE coaching institute, said that allowing more students to participate in the admissions will help reduce vacancies in IITs. “One of the reasons for vacancies in the institutes was that the rank list wasn’t sufficient last year. Many students who qualified in JEE Advanced opted for institutes other than IITs, as they couldn’t get seats in the institute or branch of their choice. There may be less vacancies this year,” he said.

Other experts said that the expanded rank list will cause confusion among some of the low ranking aspirants. “Many candidates who made it to the list are hoping to get admission in IITs. However, if a general category candidate is ranked beyond 10,500 it will be difficult to get a seat of her choice,” said Navin C Joshi, academic head and vice-president (JEE & NEET) at Gradeup, an online training platform for competitive exams.

