DD Bihar, state govt to offer online teaching for matric, inter students

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:26 IST

In a bid to mitigate the impact of complete lockdown on school students, the state government has decided to offer online teaching to students of classes 9 and 10, beginning Monday, to make up for the disruption in classes.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, presided by chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar, in the presence of deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, chief secretary Deepak Prasad, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and departmental heads. All DMs and SPs were connected through video conference.

As the education department will be functional from Monday, the CM directed its principal secretary, RK Mahajan, to start offering online education, for at least an hour, for the time being, on a daily basis.

Mahajan further said that the process for booking a slot on public broadcaster, Doordarshan Bihar, to begin an hour long learning class for the students will be initiated and the department will also push for sealing a separate slot for students of class 11 and 12 too.

While the move is an attempt to try and make up for the loss in school curriculum that will pitch students for taking up the crucial board examinations next year, it appears that it will also help in filling up the sudden break in the lives of students who are now forced to stay indoors in the times of a crisis.

The CM also asked the concerned departmental heads and the district administrations to step up the door-to-door screening exercise to test symptomatic persons and put them under isolation with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“DMs should monitor the exercise to ensure each and every family is covered under the exercise in all the four districts identified as hot spots, as is being done in the case of pulse-polio drive, and also keep a watch on Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), and instances of bird flu in their respective districts,” he said, adding, “Proper monitoring of incoming passengers is also an important step in containing the spread of the pandemic.”

Kumar also directed officials of the disaster management department to ensure that dry milk powder was available in camps and isolation centres.

“All eligible persons, who do not have ration cards, should be identified with the help of Jeevika workers and food grains should also be provided to them,” he said.