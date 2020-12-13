e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Decision on reopening schools in Pune next month

Decision on reopening schools in Pune next month

Decision on reopening schools will be taken after a review meeting on January 3, it said.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:36 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Pune
Representational image. (PTI file)
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

Theschools in Pune city will remain closed for now in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation will be reviewed next month, the civic body said on Saturday.

Decision on reopening schools will be taken after a review meeting on January 3, it said.

The decision not to reopen schools this month was taken after consulations with parents, it added.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In