Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 3rd Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 13:03 IST

Stage is all set for the three-day long Military Literature Festival (MLF) with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the gala event on December 13 at the Lake Club of the City Beautiful.

Talking to media persons here, Senior Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Lt Gen (Retd) T S Shergill said the prestigious event to be held from December 13 to 15 would present an international level forum to foster and preserve exchange of knowledge related to military literature and associated works besides acquainting the youth with our glorious military heritage.

“Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, while Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will preside over the closing ceremony and honour the descendants and units of Victoria Cross winners of the Burma Campaign of the Second World War,” said Shergill.

MLF, a joint initiative of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore in collaboration with Western Command, has steadily earned brand presence in the region by successfully encompassing all aspects of defence literary works, arts, crafts, music and displays welded around the central theme to encourage youngsters to take up defence forces as career.

“Sculpted with a view to initiating stimulating discussions on topical and historical issues of military and national significance during the invigorating 22-panel discussions, the present essay will commemorate Indian participation in the Burma Campaign in the Second World War, the 75th anniversary of which falls next year,” added he.

Lt Gen Shergill said that more than ten books of noted defence and literary authors would also be released on the occasion. “This time a dedicated Army Information Corner would be set up for facilitating aspiring youth about various Army examinations and entry procedures,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Staff Western Command Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha termed the MLF as a noble initiative and expressed confidence that the fest would germinate seeds of literary pursuits among youths, besides forging a strong bond between the defence forces and the general public.