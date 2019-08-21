Delhi Deputy CM awards scholars for their contribution to Urdu literature

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:00 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday conferred the annual awards to Urdu scholars for their contribution to Urdu literature.

Sisodia, who is also the Minister of Art, Culture and Languages, appealed to the writers to create more literature to inculcate the feelings of communal harmony and patriotism.

He congratulated the Urdu scholars and said it is the writers and thinkers, who ensure change and bring about ‘inqlab’ in the society through their creative writings with the “power of the pen”.

Professor Sharib Rudaulvi was awarded the All India Bahadur Shah Zafar Award.

“Hailing from Lucknow, Rudaulvi is a prominent critic and poet. He started his career as an Urdu faculty member at Dayal Singh College of Delhi University. In 1990, he joined Jawaharlal Nehru University as a Reader in 1990 from where he retired in 2000. He started his career as a poet, but he later turned towards criticism with greater attention,” the government said in a statement.

Ghazal singer-brothers Ustad Ahmad Hussain and Mohammed Hussain were given All India Award for Promotion of Urdu Language and Literature.

“Ahmed and Mohammed Hussain are two brothers who sing classical ghazals. Born in Rajasthan as sons of the famous ghazal and ‘thumri’ singer Ustad Afzal Hussain, the two touch genres like Indian classical music and ‘bhajan’ as well as ‘ghazal’. They started their singing career in 1958. They have uniqueness as they always sing the ‘ghazals’ together,” the statement said.

The award for Urdu poetry was given to G.R. Kanwal, who has published five anthologies of self-composed Urdu poetry.

Professor Atiqullah was awarded Pt. Brij Mohan Dattaria Kaifi Award.

“Atiqullah is a noted Urdu Critic and author of numerous books. He was also a professor at Delhi Univerisity.”

Ghazal singer Radhika Chopra received the award for ‘ghazal’ singing, the statement added.

The Deputy Chief Minister released and uncovered a book of Urdu pronunciation “Talaffuz” written by Shri Shakeel Hasan Shamshi.

Delhi’s Urdu Academy, since its inception in May, 1981, has been conducting various educational, cultural and literary activities for the promotion, propagation and development of Urdu language, literature and composite lingual culture.

