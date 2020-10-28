e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi government adds 1,330 new seats to 9 courses at IP University

Delhi government adds 1,330 new seats to 9 courses at IP University

The new seats will be added to IP University affiliated colleges, to nine existing courses at the undergraduate as well as graduate level.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:44 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
IP University.
IP University.(HT file )
         

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced the addition of over 1,300 new seats for nine courses at IP University from this year.

“Though corona continues to affect daily lives, there’s good news for students who have graduated from school this year and want to pursue higher education,” Sisodia announced during a press conference.

“Delhi Government has added 1,330 new seats for nine existing courses at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University for the academic session 2020-21,” he added.

The new seats will be added to IP University affiliated colleges, to nine existing courses at the undergraduate as well as graduate level.

“Out of these 1,330 seats, maximum seats have been allotted to B.tech with a total of 630 seats,” Sisodia said. The additional seats for the nine courses have been allotted to -- B.Voc (20 seats), BBA (120 seats), B.com (220 seats), BA Economics (120 seats), BCA (90 seats), MBA (60 seats), Msc. Yoga (15 seats), and M.Voc (55 seats).

“The (introduction of) additional seats is an effort to offer new opportunities to students during an extremely difficult year,” Sisodia said.

tags
top news
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj removes De Kock, MI lost first wicket
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj removes De Kock, MI lost first wicket
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In