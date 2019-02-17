Delhi government invites suggestions over RTE amendments in no-detention policy

The Delhi government has invited suggestions from students, teachers, parents and counsellors to help a committee constituted to look into the state’s right to education (RTE) rules in the wake of the Centre’s decision to do away with the ‘no-detention’ policy.

A circular issued by Anurag Kundu, chairperson of the committee and a member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), on Friday asked stakeholders to advise the government on ways to improve the school system and the examination pattern.

“The committee invites suggestions, comments, concerns and ideas regarding the future course of action in the light of the recent amendment to Right to Education Act and advise the government ways to improve the school system that enables the children to achieve foundational skills, happiness, and innovations,” Kundu said.

Parliament had last month amended the RTE Act that did away with the no-detention policy under which no child would be failed till class 8. Now it’s up to the states to decide if they want to continue with the policy or not.

The Delhi government on February 11 announced an 11-member committee to look in to the matter. The panel will convene its first meeting on Monday.

“The committee has already started its research on what’s happening in the field of education in developed nations. We want to consult all stakeholders, understand their perspective and recommend the next plan of action. One staff member has been deputed to gather the suggestions and present it to the committee,” Kundu said.

Kundu said the committee plans to come up with an examination pattern that “helps the school system to focus on developing understanding among children rather than the fear of failure or detention”.

The stakeholders can submit their suggestions online (https:/ /www.surveymonkey.com/ r/965HVNK). The committee may invite people whose suggestions are selected and hold discussions with them. The suggestions can be submitted up to February 24 and the committee is expected to submit its report on February 26.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said the government might come up with a “staggered no-detention policy” wherein students can fail in classes 5 and 7 but not in Classes 6 and 8.

“We are considering all aspects, including the staggered no-detention policy,” said another member of the committee.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 18:45 IST