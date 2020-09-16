e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi govt directs schools to observe ‘dry day’ once a week to prevent mosquito breeding

Delhi govt directs schools to observe ‘dry day’ once a week to prevent mosquito breeding

The move is part of the awareness campaign for school students against vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya

education Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(AFP)
         

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to observe “dry day” once a week during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, stagnant water and other possible sites be checked thoroughly to prevent mosquito breeding.

The move is part of the awareness campaign for school students against vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

“The rainy season is most conducive for vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria which spread during this time every year. These are all mosquito generated diseases and they sometimes gain epidemic proportions if preventive measures are not taken.

“Prevention is the best method to control any disease. In order to control and prevent the outbreak, it is essential to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and students should be made aware of this,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all the schools are closed for students and hence all heads of schools are directed to utilize the facilities of social media and mass messaging to give instructions to students to follow at home, it added.

Wearing full-sleeved clothing, using mosquito repellents, putting wire mesh on doors and windows to prevent entry of mosquitoes, covering all water tanks and containers with well fitted lids to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, are among the measures listed in the awareness campaign.

“Observance of dry day once in a week in all schools (preferably on last working day) during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, any scrap, stagnant water and other possible breeding sites to be checked thoroughly for ensuring no possibility of mosquito breeding,” the DoE said. All schools have also been directed to appoint a nodal officer who will be responsible for all activities related to the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases and monitor the activities being carried out.

tags
top news
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In