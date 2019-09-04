e-paper
Delhi govt includes OBC, general category students under Jai Bheem free coaching scheme

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that earlier, the scheme was only for the scheduled caste category students under which financial assistance of up to Rs 40,000 would be provided.

education Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference to announce the Delhi government’s extension of benefits under its 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Yojana', at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday decided to include other backward class and general category students in its ‘Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana’, and enhance financial assistance from Rs 40,000 to Rs one lakh for coaching for various competitive exams.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that earlier, the scheme was only for the scheduled caste category students under which financial assistance of up to Rs 40,000 would be provided.

The move comes at a time when only a few months are left for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

According to Kejriwal, a civil service aspirant will be provided Rs one lakh financial assistance for 12-month coaching.

He said an applicant whose annual family income is less than Rs eight lakh will be able to avail the scheme.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 11:59 IST

