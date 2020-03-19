Delhi govt shuts all educational institutions, postpones annual exams in city schools till March 31

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:25 IST

Delhi government on Thursday postponed the ongoing annual exams in city schools and directed all educational institutions in the Capital to shut down completely, both for Students and staff, till March 31, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he has directed all schools, colleges and universities in the Capital to remain shut completely both for students and staff until March 31.

The move has come a day after the CBSE announced to postpone the ongoing board exams till March 31. The MHRD had on Wednesday directed all states to shut down all schools till March 31 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued by the director of Directorate of Education (DoE), Binay Bhushan, said “In view of the spread of COVID-19 and for taking precautionary measures, all the heads of government, government aided and unaided private recognised school, of the Directorate of Education, and local bodies i.e MCDs, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, are nearby, informed that all the above said schools will remain closed for all the students, head of schools, teaching and non teaching staff from March 19, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (both days inclusive).”

“The ongoing annual examinations are also postponed from 19 March, 2020 to 31 March, 2020. However, evaluation work of annual exams have to be carried out by the concerned teachers from their homes,” he said.

The DoE further informed that the revised schedule for conducting the common annual school examination in all schools in riot-hit north east Delhi are also stand postponed.

The DoE has asked all head of schools (HoS) and staff to be available on phone and remain connected with each other. They have also been asked to remain in touch with students through electronic media.

The DoE has advised the teachers and HoS to remain at home. “Also, they (teachers ) should remain at home and not leave station without prior permission and be available for duty at any time if required,” Bhushan added.