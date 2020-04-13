e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi govt to deploy Maulana Azad Medical College students for COVID-19 duty

Delhi govt to deploy Maulana Azad Medical College students for COVID-19 duty

According to an official, the move comes after Chief Secretary Vijay Dev sought the strengthening of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in all the districts of the national capital.

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Maulana Azad Medical College students.
Maulana Azad Medical College students. (HT file/representational image)
         

The Delhi government on Sunday decided to deploy post graduate students of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) for COVID-19 duty in all districts of the city.

According to an official, the move comes after Chief Secretary Vijay Dev sought the strengthening of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in all the districts of the national capital.

A team of 10 students (2019-22 batch) will be deployed along with each district magistrate.

In its order, the health department has asked the dean of MAMC to ask PG students to report to chief district medical officers under the intimation to respective district magistrate.

Earlier in the day, the government also decided to make accommodation arrangements for those undergoing COVID-19 tests till their reports are out.

Over 740 rooms have been booked at various hotels, government flats in the national capital to lodge people till their corona reports come, an official said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1154 on Sunday, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day.

tags
top news
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Covid-19: Virus airborne up to 4 metres, health staff at high risk
Covid-19: Virus airborne up to 4 metres, health staff at high risk
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News