e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Delhi schools third among UTs in Niti Aayog ranking

The index is based on published data from National Achievement Survey of MHRD and Unified District Information on School Education and reported data verified by NITI Aayog.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST
Kainat Sarfaraz
Kainat Sarfaraz
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The nation capital was placed third among union territories (UTs) — behind Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli — in the first school education quality index released by NITI Aayog, the central government policy think tank.

Delhi schools lagged in the learning outcomes category — at fourth place — and was second in governance.

The index consists of 30 critical indicators that assess the delivery of quality education.

The rankings were a part of the School Education Quality Index (SEQI). Data from all states and UTs, except West Bengal, were taken into account. The participating regions were divided and clubbed into three categories to facilitate “like-for-like comparison”—20 large states, eight small states and seven UTs. Delhi was placed in the UT category.

The index is based on published data from National Achievement Survey of MHRD and Unified District Information on School Education and reported data verified by NITI Aayog.

Delhi government did not respond to requests for comment despite repeated requests.

In order to look at relative progress on status of school education over time, officials said the index also focused on incremental rankings. Delhi improved its overall performance score by 9.9 percentage points from 59.96% in reference year (2015-16) to 69.89% in base year (2016-17) which put its incremental performance ranking at fourth position.

In the learning outcomes category, Delhi stood sixth in the indicator looking at average scores in class 3 for language (58%) and mathematics (54%). For classes 5 and 8, the city ranks at fourth and third among other UTs.

The adjusted Net Enrollment Ratio (NER) at elementary level stood at 100% while that at secondary level stood at 85.9%. The transition rate from primary to upper-primary level stands at 94% while that of upper primary to secondary is 99%. Over 57% out of school children have been mainstreamed in 2016-17 as compared to 62.4% in 2015-16.

The report was published in collaboration with the World Bank and Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD).

ends

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:39 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News