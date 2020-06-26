e-paper
Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Education Minister announced the decision after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

education Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.(HT)
         

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the coronavirus situation.

The Education Minister announced the decision after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

“Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31,” Sisodia said.

Government and private schools officials had earlier said that with the growing number of cases of infections in the national capital, chances of calling students to school are bleak for July.

While junior classes (nursery to class 8) had a summer break from May 11, classes for the rest closed from May 29. With the whole country going into a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections on March 25, schools too were shut.

(with inputs from PTI)

