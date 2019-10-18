e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Delhi schools to teach students on eco-friendly Diwali

The heads of the schools should personally address the students and staff members in the morning assembly to adopt safer and eco-friendly measures to celebrate Diwali and other festivals in a different way instead of burning firecrackers.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
HT File
HT File
         

To encourage the children to opt for a greener Diwali, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the school heads to address the students and staff members in the morning assembly to adopt safer and eco-friendly measures to celebrate the festival.

In a circular on Friday, it asked the schools to spread this message among parents during the parent teacher meetings (PTMs) to be held on Saturday.

“Festive season of Diwali, Chhat Puja, Guru Parv, etc., is marked by the heavy use of firecrackers which release toxic pollutants like sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide and many others, which pollute the air and cause serious ailments like asthma, bronchitis, hypertension and cardiovascular problems. The air and noise pollution caused by the firecrackers also affect the lives of animals, birds and other living beings on the earth,” the circular said.

It added that the ailing and the old persons are all the more prone to catch different allergies and diseases caused by pollution.

“Therefore, all the heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools under the Directorate of Education are hereby directed to sensitise the students about the ill effects of burning of firecrackers and also encourage them to celebrate the festivals like Diwali, Chhat Puja, Guru Parv, etc., by the lighting of candles, electric fancy lights, earthen lamps and keeping the environment neat and clean.”

The circular also said that the students should be motivated to ‘Say No to Firecrackers’. “Eco-club of the school must play a vital role in spreading mass awareness among the students, parents and School Management Committee members to keep Delhi pollution-free during the festive seasons.”

In addition to this, it added that the heads of the schools should personally address the students and staff members in the morning assembly to adopt safer and eco-friendly measures to celebrate Diwali and other festivals in a different way instead of burning firecrackers.

Delhi has been facing deteriorating air quality from the past few days and the situation is expected to get worse with Diwali and the stubble burning season, according to the Delhi government.

Last year, the Supreme Court had banned the firecrackers and allowed the manufacture and sale of only green crackers -- the low emission crackers -- in the National Capital Region.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:27 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: New 48MP camera phone under Rs 10,000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: New 48MP camera phone under Rs 10,000
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News