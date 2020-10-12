e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi University begins its first fully online admission process, details here

Delhi University begins its first fully online admission process, details here

The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:06 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
DU Admissions 20
DU Admissions 20(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person.

The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the admission process started at 10 am.

She said there are admission branch officials, grievance redressal officials and nodal officers for each college to assist students in the admission process.

The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best of four marks have been uploaded on the website and there is an online calculator to help students to calculate whether their best of four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.

The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in Delhi University comes after a gap of five years.

The central university’s cut-off had last touched the 100 per cent mark in 2015.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Over 3.54 applicants had applied to the university for gaining admission to nearly 70,000 seats available in DU.

top news
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
LIVE: Power restored in Mumbai’s western suburbs, neighbouring Thane
LIVE: Power restored in Mumbai’s western suburbs, neighbouring Thane
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
Novel coronavirus survives 28 days on glass, currency: Australian researchers
Novel coronavirus survives 28 days on glass, currency: Australian researchers
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In