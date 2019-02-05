Delhi University curbs use of loudspeakers within 100 metres of its campuses

Delhi University (DU) issued an advisory to students and teachers to avoid using loudspeakers, public address systems, drums and sound amplifiers within a 100m range of the university campus ( both north and south). This advisory cites directions of the Delhi high court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s order on noise pollution.

The advisory was not well-received by teachers or students, who termed it a way of curbing their right to protest and demonstrate on the campus.

The advisory issued by DU proctor Neeta Sehgal says, “An area not less than 100 metres around the premises of the University of Delhi (an educational institution) is a “silence zone” as per the noise pollution (regulation and control) rules, 2000 amended from time to time, and according to the various directions given by the honourable High Court of Delhi and National Green Tribunal.”

“Please note that the use of loudspeakers/public address system/beating of drums/sound amplifiers/sound-emitting firecrackers beyond permissible limits is not advisable as it disturbs the teaching and research environment of the university,” the advisory further stated.

DU teachers’ association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray said the university is trying to “terrify” teachers who have been protesting over several “pressing issues” over the last few months. “DU teachers are very vocal in their dissent against the administration’s anti-teacher and anti-student decisions. We are not going to stop doing that because of such diktats,” he said.

DU Students’ Association (DUSU) president Shakti Singh termed it the advisory a “diktat”. “We are not going to follow this because it’s an attempt to curb our right to protest on the campus. If the administration is so concerned about curbing noise pollution, it should first ban use of vehicles on the campus. Vehicles create noise and cause jams all the time. This advisory is just a way to harass students in the name of curbing noise pollution,” he said.

Teachers also compared the advisory with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)’s decision to ban protests and demonstrations within 100 metres of its administration block. “We are going to resist the same way as JNU teachers have been doing,” Rajesh Jha, member of DU’s executive council (EC), said.

Despite several attempts Sehgal did not respond to calls and texts for comment. Officials, however, said the idea behind the move is to maintain “decorum” at the university. “There are protests on the campus every now and then and without any concrete reason. The administrative work is affected because of these demonstrations,” a senior official said.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 15:26 IST