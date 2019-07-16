Delhi University DUET Result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

education

DUET Result 2019: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result is declared at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who had appeared for the entrance test can check their results at the official websites of DU at du.ac.in or NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA has also released the final answer keys that can be checked at the official websites.

For the very first time, DU entrance test was conducted by NTA for admission to various UG and PG courses.

The entrance tests were held between July 3 to 6, 2019.

How to check DUET 2019 result:

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘DUET Result 2019’

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out

