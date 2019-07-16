Delhi University Entrance Test Result 2019: Direct link to check DUET result here

education

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:43 IST

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result has been uploaded on the official website of DU and NTA. This was the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the DU entrance test.

The DUET 2019 was conducted between July 3 and 6, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for the DUET 2019 can check their results at nta.ac.in or du.ac.in. The result was uploaded on July 15 midnight but the result link was not opening due to heavy traffic on the website.

Here’s the direct link to check DUET Result 2019 online.

The link is, however, not opening sometimes. You will have to keep refreshing the page or visit the link sometime later to check your DUET Result 2019.

Follow these steps to check your DUET Result 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or DU at du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘DUET Result 2019’

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 13:41 IST