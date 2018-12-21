Delhi university likely to introduce entrance exams for undergraduate admissions

The Delhi University (DU) is considering introducing entrance exam-based admission process with some weightage to class 12 marks for all its undergraduate courses.

At present, the admissions are solely on the basis of class 12 performance of a candidate.

According to the university’s dean of students’ welfare Rajeev Gupta, the proposal is in a “very exploratory” stage.

“We are considering switching to the exam-based admission process for all undergraduate courses from the existing cut-off based system. However, the proposal is in very exploratory stage as of now. We are yet to constitute the admission committee that will convene multiple meetings in the coming months and decide on how to implement the proposal,” he said.

The matter was discussed by the university’s admission committee last year as well. However, it could not implement it following resistance from a section of faculty members.

Officials familiar with the development said that it’s highly unlikely that the university introduce entrance exam-based admission process from 2019. “It will take a lot of planning and resources to conduct entrance examination. Also, we have to inform the parents and the candidates at least three months before the exams. The proposal is in very early stage as of now and it’s highly unlikely to introduce it from the next admission session,” said an official who was a part of admission committee last year.

The members of DU teachers’ association (DUTA) said that the matter should be debated in the academic council (AC) first.

“It is a policy decision and as per the university act it cannot be taken by some random committee constituted by the administration. There are so many opinions on this. There is a section of teachers who think it will be good to give fair chance to the candidates coming from different education boards. But, there is another section who opposes it saying that it will give a boost to coaching culture in which people coming from marginalized section will be left behind. So, it should be debated on the floor of academic council,” said DUTA president Rajib.

Despite several attempts DU vice chancellor Yogesh Tyagi did not respond for a comment.

Currently, the University conducts online entrance based admission process for nine undergraduate courses including BA (Honours) business economics, bachelor of management studies and BSc n physical education, health education and Sports among others. It also conducts entrance exam for all postgraduate courses.

