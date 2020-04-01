Delhi University staff to contribute day’s salary in fight against Covid-19

education

With the entire country in lockdown mode owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi University has decided to extend help in the fight against the deadly virus. The varsity administration has decided to contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), university officials said on Tuesday.

For the same, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi has written to the teaching and no-teaching staff of the varsity for the voluntary contribution.

“Enormous financial resources will be required by the Government of India to combat the emerging situation and to help fellow citizens, who need it the most, at this trying time. I, therefore, appeal to my colleagues to contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF),” a mail by Vice Chancellor Tyagi read.

“We, at the University of Delhi, an Institution of Eminence, highly appreciate the efforts of all the stakeholders and pledge to continue to support the initiatives taken by the government from time to time to eradicate the menace of COVID-19 from our country in particular and from the world at large,” Tyagi added.

However, for those who do not want their salaries deducted, the varsity administration asked them to give a declaration for non-deduction through an email. Earlier on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor of JNU Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala said that teachers and the non-teaching staff of Jawaharlal Nehru University will be contributing a day’s salary to fighting coronavirus.

“In our fight against COVID-19, JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one-day salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund,” the JNU Vice Chancellor said on Saturday.

