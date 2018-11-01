DHSE Kerala plus one improvement result 2018 declared at keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) on Thursday declared the results of Kerala plus one or Class 11 improvement results 2018.

Here is the direct link to check DHSE Kerala plus one improvement result 2018.

The results can be declared on the official website of the directorate keralaresults.nic.inor dhsekerala.gov.in. The improvement exam was conducted till October 4, for the students who are currently attending their Class 12 classes. The exams were postponed to October as severe floods affected the state in July and August this year.

Results of the Kerala Class 11 result was declared in the month of May this year.

DHSE Kerala Plus one improvement result 2018: Steps to check

Go to the official website of Kerala DHSE

Click on the link for result

Enter your roll number and date of birth and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save on your computer

Earlier today, DHSE Kerala declared the vocational exam (VHSE) first year improvement result.

