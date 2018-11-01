DHSE Kerala declares VHSE first year improvement result 2018 at dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) on Thursday declared the results of Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) 2018 First Year Improvement Results - July 2018.

The results can be checked on the official website of the directorate keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Results of the Kerala Class 11 result was declared in the month of May this year.

DHSE Kerala Plus one Vocational Exam improvement result 2018: Steps to check

Go to the official website of Kerala DHSE

Click on the link for result

Enter your roll number and submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

Note: Visit official website of Kerala DHSE for latest news and updates on the examination.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:54 IST