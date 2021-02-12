IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representational purposes)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representational purposes)
education

Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi suspended Dibrugarh varsity VC over allegations of financial irregularities.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:48 AM IST

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi on Thursday suspended the vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Ranjit Tamuli, with immediate effect over allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of public funds, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The governor handed over the charge of the vice chancellor's office to Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, RNS Yadav, who also happens to be the senior-most professor of the university.

Notably, Dibrugarh University Teachers' Association, along with other employee organisations of the university, and Lahowal MLA Rituparna Baruah had submitted petitions to Mukhi, alleging gross financial anomalies and misappropriation of funds by Tamuli.

Not satisfied with the VC's explanation, the governor constituted a four-member fact-finding committee, under the chairmanship of commissioner and secretary to the higher education department, Preetom Saikia, to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

After the panel submitted its report, the governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of Dibrugarh University, found "prima facie a case of grave misconduct, abuse of power and lack of commitment on the part of the vice chancellor", the statement said.

Mukhi, following the suspension of Tamuli, decided to appoint a high-level inquiry committee to look into the varsity's functioning over the last five years, including matters related to financial transaction and administration.

"The decision for immediate suspension has been taken to ensure that witnesses are not influenced or coerced in any way and material records of the university are not tampered with, and for ensuring a fair enquiry," the Raj Bhavan release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam dibrugarh university
app
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.(Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.(Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
education

J-K LG seeks 'qualitative improvement' in overall functioning of Kashmir varsity

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha seeks 'qualitative improvement' in the overall functioning of Kashmir university
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representational purposes)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representational purposes)
education

Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi suspended Dibrugarh varsity VC over allegations of financial irregularities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
competitive exams

No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:14 AM IST
No proposal to relax UGC-NET requirement for lecturership posts in varsities, colleges: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)
education

Rules scrapping 1-year LL.M course will not be implemented this year: BCI to SC

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:29 AM IST
"The BCI rules to abolish one-year LL.M are proposed to be brought into force from the academic year 2022-2023", Mishra told the court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT photo)
Representational Image. (HT photo)
admissions

Schools reopen in West Bengal today; classes 9-12 to resume

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 AM IST
There are around 36,000 government and government-aided secondary schools, around 14,000 higher secondary schools and 636 madrasas in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI file)
Representational image. (PTI file)
admissions

SUIIT will start new B Tech course and M Tech course

PTI, Sambalpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) will begin new B Tech course and M Tech course
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT FILE)
Representational image.(HT FILE)
admissions

Online GMAT exam to now have Analytical Writing Assessment section

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Online GMAT exam to now have Analytical Writing Assessment section
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TPSC Recruitment 2021: 40 Assistant Professor vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021, until 5:30 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
education

CBSE tells schools to conduct class 9 and 11 exams, begin new session from Apr 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • The board also advised the schools to focus on the individual students and try to bridge learning gaps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter.(Screengrab )
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP