DMRC Admit Card released for 1492 executive, non executive posts, check schedule here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exams for executive and non- executive posts. The admit card can be downloaded online from the official website of DMRC.

Feb 04, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DMRC Airport Express Metro Line
DMRC Airport Express Metro Line(HT File)
         

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exams for executive and non- executive posts. The admit card can be downloaded online from the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com/careers.

The recruitment exams for 1492 vacancies will be conducted from February 17 to 26, 2020.

DMRC has also released the exam schedule for the recruitment. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website or click here to check it.

Click here to download DMRC Admit Card 2019

Selection Procedure:

For Executive cadre posts- CBT (two papers), Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Medic examination

Non-profit Executive posts -- CBT (two papers), medical examination.

Customer Relations Assistant: CBT (2 papers), psycho test (qualifying only), medical examination.

Stenographer- CBT (2 papers), skill test (qualifying only), medical examination

Maintainers posts : CBT (one paper), medical examination

Training and Probation:

The selected candidates will undergo a training. The duration of training varies from post to post.

The candidates will be under probation period of two years

Details of Post:

Out of the 1492 posts, 929 posts are for regular non executive posts, 398 for contractual non executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts and 60 regular executive posts.

