Documents require to apply for NTA JEE Mains 2020, here are the details

education

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:27 IST

The National Testing Agency will release the application form for the engineering entrance exam on September 2. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can apply at nta.ac.in. To be able to apply for the entrance exam, there are some documents one would need.

The JEE Main will be held from January 6 to 11. The last date to apply for JEE Main 2020 exam is September 30. Candidates would be able to download the admit card from December 6, 2020. The results will be out on January 31.

Documents required for JEE 2020 main entrance exam:

1.Copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature

2.Scanned copy of signature to upload

3.Date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate

4.Class 10 and class 12 mark sheet

5. PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable

6.Valid Email ID and mobile number for JEE registeration

7.Details about identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card etc

8.Debit card/credit card/net banking details to pay JEE Main application fee

From this year, the JEE Mains would be mandatory for the foreign nationals seeking admissions to IIT’s, NIT and other government-funded technical institutions. The exam-like last year would be held twice. The first JEE Main will be conducted in January and the second in April. If the candidates appear in both the exams, the one in which they score better will be considered for admissions.

JEE entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for admission in National Institutes for Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes for Technology (IITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 14:47 IST