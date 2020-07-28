e-paper
Home / Education / DRDO launches 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest to promote innovators on 5th death anniversary of Kalam

DRDO launches ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ contest to promote innovators on 5th death anniversary of Kalam

Contest is being launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to “promote the individuals and start-ups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country .Award money, up to Rs 10 lakh for start-up and Rs 5 lakh in individual category, will be given to the winners

education Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:58 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(PTI)
         

The DRDO launched a contest to promote innovators in the fields of defence and emerging technologies in India on Monday to mark the fifth death anniversary of former President A P J Abdul Kalam.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said the winners of “Dare to Dream 2.0” contest would be decided after due evaluation by an expert committee.

“Award money, up to Rs 10 lakh for start-up and Rs 5 lakh in individual category, will be given to the winners,” it added.

The ministry said this contest is being launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to “promote the individuals and start-ups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country after the call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Noted scientist Kalam is known as the “missile man” as he was part of many successful projects for development of ballistic missiles and satellite launch vehicle technology during this lifetime. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his happiness to announce the contest for the ‘Ignited Minds’, whether innovators or start-ups, the ministry said. Kalam died on July 27, 2015, aged 83, due to cardiac arrest while giving a lecture at Shillong’s Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

