Home / Education / DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019: 1817 vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019: 1817 vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply online for 1817 vacancies of multi-tasking staff. 10th pass and ITI trade certificate holders can apply.

education Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:42 IST
Nandini
Hindustan TImes, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified 1817 vacancies of multi-tasking staff (MTS).10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass. Candidate must be between 18 and 25 Years of age.

Recruited candidates will get Pay at Level-1 (Rs 18000-56900) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix .

The online application process will commence on December 23 and the last date to apply is January 23, 2020 till 5 pm.

SELECTION PROCESS: 

The selection process will consist of Tier–I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection) .The Tier- I and Tier- II will consist of objective type- multiple choice questions only.

Candidates can apply online after December 23 from www.drdo.gov.in.

Click here to download official notification

 

