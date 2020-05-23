DRDO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 185 scientists vacancies from May 29

education

Updated: May 23, 2020 15:43 IST

The online application process for the recruitment of Scientist B at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was scheduled to begin on May 22, but due to some technical glitch, the application window will be activated on May 29, 2020. Engineers and postgraduates can apply for the job.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at rac.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 185 vacancies of Scientist B. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for Electronics and Communication Engineering, 43 for Mechanical Engineering, 32 for Computer Science, 12 for Electrical Engineering, 10 for Metallurgy, 8 for Physics, 7 for Chemistry, 6 for Chemical Engineering, 9 for Aeronautical Engineering, 3 for Civil Engineering, 4 for Mathematics, and 10 for Psychology.

Candidates must note that the GATE and NET scores are also required to apply for the Scientist B DRDO jobs.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification and addendum.