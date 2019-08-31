e-paper
Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

DSSSB Junior Assistant admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

Candidates who want to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on September 3, September 5 and September 6, 2019 can download it from DSSB’s official website.

education Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:07 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Admit cards for Grade IV Junior assistant or post code 20/18 has been released on the official website of Delhi subordinate service selection board. (Screengab)
         

The hall ticket/admit cards for Grade IV Junior assistant or post code 20/18 has been released on the official website of Delhi subordinate service selection board (DSSSB).

Candidates who want to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on September 3, September 5 and September 6, 2019 can download it from DSSB’s official website.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Here is how to download the junior assistant admit card card 2019 from DSSSB’s official website:

1.Visit the official website: http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/home/Delhi-Subordinate-Services-Selection-Board.

2.Click on the link : Download admit card for online exam for post codes 20/18 and 63/13.

3.Key in your login credentials and submit

4.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5.Download and take its print out

The examination is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies. The exam consists of six sections, which includes general awareness, mental ability and reasoning, numerical ability and data interpretation, test of Hindi language, test for English languages, and basic familiarity with computers internet social media and office automation. Each of the first five sections will have 35 questions of 35 marks, whereas the last one will have 25 questions of 25 marks.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 20:06 IST

