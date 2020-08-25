e-paper
Home / Education / DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Registration process ends today

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Registration process ends today

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DTE Maharashtra post HSC admissions online at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020.
DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020.(Screengrab )
         

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: The online application process for admissions in engineering diploma courses after 12th standard will end on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The registration process began on August 10, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DTE Maharashtra post HSC admissions online at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the provisional merit list for admissions to post HSC diploma courses will be released on August 28, 2020. Students can raise their objections on the merit list (if any) from August 29 to 31, 2020. The final merit list for admission as per the applications will be declared on September 2.

This year, for the first time the entire admission process will be carried out online in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will be given a prior appointment before visiting the centre and with proper social distancing, the documents will be verified.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
