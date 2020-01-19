e-paper
DTU recruitment 2020: Apply for 22 vacancies of Professor and Associate professor before Jan 24, here’s direct link to apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies of Professors and Associate professors in Management and economics departments. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 19, 2020 09:19 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DTU recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Delhi Technological University (DTU) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Professors and Associate professors in various departments on its official website. The official notification in this regard was issued on December 27, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at dtu.ac.in on or before January 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies of Professors and Associate professors in Management and economics departments. Out of which, five vacancies are for professors, and 17 for Associate professors. However, the numbers of vacancies are tentative in nature and may vary as per the requirement of the varsity.

Pay Scale:

•Professor: Rs 1,44, 200 (Level-14, Entry Pay)

•Associate Professor: Rs 1, 31, 400 (Level 13A, Entry Pay)

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

