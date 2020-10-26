e-paper
Home / Education / DU admission: Over 4,800 students apply on first day under third cut-off list

DU admission: Over 4,800 students apply on first day under third cut-off list

Delhi University announced the third cut-off list on Saturday with various colleges closing admission to multiple courses, while there was a marginal dip in cut-offs for certain programmes.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Delhi University aspirants fill their admission forms for the new academic session 2018-19 at Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi on June 25, 2018.
Delhi University aspirants fill their admission forms for the new academic session 2018-19 at Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi on June 25, 2018. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
         

Over 4,800 candidates applied for admission to Delhi University under the third cut-off list on Monday, according to officials. The admissions under the third list commenced at 10 am on Monday and will end on October 30.

“A total of 4,872 candidates applied on the first day of admission under the third cut-off list. A total of 2,410 admissions were approved on Monday,” a senior university official said.

Delhi University announced the third cut-off list on Saturday with various colleges closing admission to multiple courses, while there was a marginal dip in cut-offs for certain programmes. More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after the conclusion of admissions under the second cut-off list, the officials said.

“While 35,500 seats were filled under the first cut-off list, 22,147 seats have been filled under the second cut-off list. There are a total of 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the university,” a senior official had said.

Delhi University released its second cut-off list last Saturday. Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics. Seats were available in the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.

Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent in LSR, was available at 99.25 per cent in the second list. The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats were filled under the first list. This year, the entire admission process is being conducted online in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

