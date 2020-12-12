e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU admissions process for UG, PG courses closing on December 31, here’s how to apply online

DU admissions process for UG, PG courses closing on December 31, here’s how to apply online

DU Admissions 2020: The University of Delhi has announced the last date for admissions to UG, PG courses for the academic session 2020-21

education Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 09:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

DU Admissions 2020: The University of Delhi has announced the last date for admissions to UG, PG courses for the academic session 2020-21. According to an official notice released on Friday, the last date to apply for UG, PG admissions is December 31. Eligible candidates who have not applied for admission in their desired courses and colleges should do it before the deadline. The admission process is conducted online. Aspirants can apply online at du.ac.in.

After releasing the fifth cutoff for UG programmes, DU released the special cutoff on November 24.

How to apply online:

The candidates can visit du.ac.in and log in on their UG or PG admission portal using the ID generated during registration. A list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on their dashboard, on the basis of their marks. The students will have to choose as many courses and colleges as they want.

DU Admissions 2020: Documents required to be uploaded for UG admission

1. Matriculation (Class 10) passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names

2. Class 12 marks sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required

top news
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Eluru mystery illness: Mercury found in rice
Eluru mystery illness: Mercury found in rice
NGO starts free electric foot massages at Singhu protest site
NGO starts free electric foot massages at Singhu protest site
No immediate plan to open Mumbai local trains to all, say officials
No immediate plan to open Mumbai local trains to all, say officials
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In